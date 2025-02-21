The Champions League is one of the most sought-after trophies in world football. | AFP via Getty Images

Opta’s supercomputer has predicted how each team will fare in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Earlier today (February 21) UEFA held the draw for the last-16 knockouts of the Champions League, after eight sides qualified through playoffs to join those who had secured automatic qualification from the group stage.

Footballing giants like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Barcelona are all still in the tournament, although Celtic, Juventus and Manchester City have already been eliminated.

In the round of 16, Liverpool have been drawn against Paris Saint-Germain, while Aston Villa play Club Brugge and Arsenal go head-to-head with PSV. All three remaining English teams have been drawn on the same side of the bracket, ruling out the possibility of an all-English final.

The Champions League is one of the most prestigious football trophies in the world, every team left in the tournament will surely do everything they can to win.

Opta author Ali Tweedale said: “A key change to this season’s format is that in Friday’s draw for the knockout stages, each team’s path to the final was mapped out. That is, we now know who everyone’s possible opponents are through the quarter-finals and semi-finals, and which teams everyone will know they will avoid all the way until the final.

“After Liverpool finished top of the league phase, they went into the knockout draw as the tournament’s favourites to win the whole thing. However, they have been handed the toughest possible draw, with PSG up next in the round of 16.”

Here is how the website’s supercomputer has ranked each side’s chances of winning the Champions League - and the percentage likelihood of their success.

1. Liverpool - 17.2 per cent

2. Barcelona - 15.4 per cent

3. Arsenal - 13.6 per cent

4. Inter Milan - 12.7 per cent

5. Real Madrid - 11.6 per cent

6. PSG - 8.8 per cent

7. Bayer Leverkusen - 5.8 per cen

8. Bayern Munich - 4.8 per cent

9. Atletico Madrid - 2.9 per cent

10. Lille - 1.4 per cent

11. Benfica - 1.3 per cent

12. PSV - 1.1 per cent

13. Aston Villa - 1.0 per cent

14. Borussia Dortmund - 0.8 per cent

15. Club Brugge - 0.7 per cent

16. Feyenoord - 0.6 per cent