TikTok star Malik Taylor died after the car he was travelling in plunged 20ft through the air and smashed into the area below, it has been revealed.

Tributes have poured in since his death was revealed earlier in the week but details of how he died have only just been confirmed.

TMZ reports that police in North Carolina arrived at the scene of the accident Wednesday morning and found that a Nissan Rogue SUV had careened off the roadway, falling nearly 20 feet to the area below. Malik tragically died at the scene of blunt force trauma.

He had recently celebrated his 28th birthday.

Alpha Kappa Psi- Zeta Phi at Austin Peay State University,, the business fraternity of Malik, had announced his death on Facebook. The post read: “It is with heavy hearts that we share our beloved Brother, Malik Taylor, has gone to “Audit Eternal”. To know him was to know he was a light to everyone—always bringing laughter, joy, and a warm smile that brightened every room he entered.

“Brother Taylor embodied the values of brotherhood, unity, and compassion. His ability to uplift others, share kindness, and spread joy will forever remain in our memories.

“Though your time with us was far too short, you were a good and faithful Brother, and the “Great Auditor” will reward you for your everlasting work.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and all who loved him.

TikTok star Malik Taylor has died at 28, what was the cause of his death? Photo: maliktayylor/Instagram | maliktayylor/Instagram

Rest in peace, Malik Taylor, Zeta Phi Chapter Spring 2017. You will be deeply missed, but your spirit will continue to inspire us.”

Following the post, one fan wrote: “Bruh this the second YouTuber in less than a year that I enjoyed watching pass away ,” whilst another wrote: “He was one of my favorite YouTubers, literally was watching his videos yesterday so upset. RIP .” Another fan said: “Ohhh Damn he just moved to Charlotte recently. I follow him on TikTok. Sorry to hear this. RIP Malik Taylor.”

Malik Taylor, who was known on TikTok as maliktayylor YT: The Unpopular Party, had 256.1K followers on the platform and last posted a day before his death before public. He shared with his fans about his move to Charlotte N.C.

Malik Taylor captioned the TikTok “The Queen City needed a King 🤷🏾‍♂️ #fyp #charlottenc #charlotte.” In response to this TikTok, one of his fans wrote: “Death is weird because what do you mean he didn’t know he’d be gone a few hours later?,” whilst another wrote: “Rest in peace handsome 💔🥺.”

People magazine reported that “Taylor was also known for his YouTube channel, The Unpopular Party, where he would break down other pop culture moments in explainer-style videos, touching on everything from Love Island cast drama to TV show recaps.”

Taylor had recently celebrated turning 28 on July 2. He took to Instagram at the time and shared a photo and caption, which read: “Survived the 27 club (Barely). Only right I celebrate my 28th likes it’s the party of the century. Call me Malik Gatsby 😉 Cheers to the rest of my roaring 20s Old Sport 🥂.”