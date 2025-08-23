Masterchef is looking for calm hands to guide it back into the hearts of the nation after the BBC series was hit by scandals that saw its two biggest names axed.

Tom Kerridge and Grace Dent have been lined-up to host the next series of MasterChef but the deal appears to have hit a rocky patch before it even starts.

The 52-year-old chef and the 51-year-old restaurant critic are seen as the ideal candidates to replace Gregg Wallace and John Torode on the BBC show - but plans for the next series have reportedly hit at snag, with Tom putting "the brakes on" contract talks.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Tom and Grace are seen as a really safe pair of hands and the BBC thought they were the perfect fit for MasterChef. Internally it’s been known for a long time that they’ll be presenting it together. People at the BBC and staff on MasterChef have all been talking about it.

"The proposed deal was a one-year term for both Tom and Grace." But in the last couple of weeks, there was a dispute over Tom’s contract and his pay. His team wants him to get more money and have put the brakes on. It’s a nightmare for MasterChef and the BBC because filming for the next series is due to start imminently. They need to get Tom locked down with Grace. But if he doesn’t get the deal he wants, they’ll be looking for a replacement."

Host Gregg Wallace was sacked after a total of 45 complaints were upheld against him by the BBC. He spoke out about the allegations and in an interview with The Sun, said: "I know I have said things that offended people... I understand that now - and to anyone I have hurt, I am so sorry. I don't expect anyone to have any sympathy with me but I don't think I am a wrong 'un."

John Torode, the show’s co-host was also dropped from the show following a substantiated complaint over the use of racist language, an allegation he denies. In a statement, the BBC said: "John Torode has identified himself as having an upheld allegation of using racist language against him. This allegation - which involves an extremely offensive racist term being used in the workplace - was investigated and substantiated by the independent investigation led by the law firm, Lewis Silkin.

"John Torode denies the allegation. He has stated he has no recollection of the alleged incident and does not believe that it happened. He also says that any racial language is wholly unacceptable in any environment.

"The BBC takes this upheld finding extremely seriously. We will not tolerate racist language of any kind and, as we have already said, we told Banijay UK, the makers of MasterChef, that action must be taken. John Torode's contract on MasterChef will not be renewed."

John Torode took to Instagram and said: “Following publication of the Executive Summary of the investigation into Gregg Wallace while working on MasterChef, I am aware of speculation that I am one of the two other individuals against whom an allegation has been upheld.

“For the sake of transparency, I confirm that I am the individual who is alleged to have used racial language on one occasion. The allegation is that I did so sometime in 2018 or 2019, in a social situation, and that the person I was speaking with did not believe that it was intended in a malicious way and that I apologised immediately afterwards.

“I have absolutely no recollection of any of this, and I do not believe that it happened. However, I want to be clear that I’ve always had the view that any racial language is wholly unacceptable in any environment. I’m shocked and saddened by the allegation as I would never wish to cause anyone any offence.”

John Torode added: "Over the past few months, I have been considering my life and the shape of it now and in the future. Celebrity MasterChef, which I recently filmed with Grace Dent along with two fantastic Christmas specials will be my last. Personally, I have loved every minute working on MasterChef, but it's time to pass the cutlery to someone else. For whoever takes over, love it as I have."