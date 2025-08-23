A huge row has exploded between the celebrity stars of a TV show which was supposed to make people healthier but has been branded ‘toxic’.

The Biggest Loser gripped audiences for 18 seasons as massively overweight contestants battled to shrink and improve their fitness with a series of fatcamp-style challenges in order to win a cash prize.

But a documentary Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser has now cast a shadow over the whole concept. During three episodes, former contestants and producers “reveal the intense, damaging reality behind the success of "The Biggest Loser" in this provocative documentary series”.

The investigation has sparked a war of words between those involved in the show. Now Jillian Michaels, a 51-year-old fitness trainer who starred on NBC’s The Biggest Loser, has rubbished allegations made against her.

Alongside an old email chain from her time on the show, Jillian wrote on Instagram: "Here is an email chain with @bobharper - the Biggest Loser's producers - @drhuizenga's guy, Sandy Krum, who stayed on set with us and distributed the fat burners about which "fat burners" / caffeine pills to purchase the contestants. This is one email of many that shows:"- Dr. Huizenga did approve caffeine pills on many seasons of Biggest Loser. "- Bob Harper not only knew about the caffeine pills the “stackers fat burner” were actually his suggestion. I wanted to use my brand instead because they were cleaner and had no more than 200mg of caffeine (equivalent to a strong cup of coffee). "- Caffeine was NEVER banned on The Biggest Loser."Wild how some folks still lie like it's 1985 before texts and email were a thing. (sic)"

By contrast, Dr Robert Huizenga - the celebrity doctor who starred on The Biggest Loser - previously revealed that he clashed with Jillian and Bob about their approach to the show and the contestants.

He said on the docu-series: "It was scary because from season 1, you have women — 200 lbs., men — 300, and it just went up, straight line up. And with that, the ability to exercise, a straight line down. So when they do a physical challenge that puts people in harm's way, that's where I have to step in."

Dr. Huizenga admitted to feeling uncomfortable with some of the things he witnessed. He said: "There were times, unfortunately though, that challenges were done that I didn't see or hear about, which was the main hang-up to making it a much safer environment."