Every word Ghislaine Maxwell utters as she remains locked in jail is likely to cause controversy as the Jeffrey Epstein scandal continues and big names fail to free themselves from rumours.

Hundreds of pages of transcripts from US Justice Department interviews of Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, have been released and contains many shocks.

In the transcripts released on Friday, disgraced British socialite Maxwell talks about President Donald Trump and his relationship with Epstein, as well as Prince Andrew. She also details what she knew of Epstein’s interactions with other high-profile men, including former US president Bill Clinton, current health and human services secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr and the Duke of York, saying she never observed untoward behaviour from any of them.

Both Mr Trump’s supporters and his Democratic opponents have clamoured for documents about the case to be made public.

Here are the key takeaways:

What documents were released by the government?

The transcripts are from interviews deputy attorney general Todd Blanche conducted with Maxwell last month. The sit-down came as the Trump administration scrambled to present itself as transparent amid backlash among even some of Mr Trump’s most loyal supporters over a perceived broken promise to release more information on Epstein’s case.

Mr Trump has faced questions about a long-ago friendship with Epstein and as his administration has endured continued scrutiny over its handling of evidence from the sex trafficking case.

The ire peaked when attorney general Pam Bondi said last month that Epstein did not leave behind a “client list”, after earlier suggesting it was on her desk, and said no other evidence would be released.

Mr Blanche later interviewed the imprisoned Maxwell at a Florida courthouse.

What Maxwell said about Trump

The transcripts show Maxwell repeatedly denying under questioning from Mr Blanche that she had observed Mr Trump engaged in any form of sexual behaviour.

Maxwell recalled knowing about Mr Trump and possibly meeting him for the first time in 1990 when her newspaper magnate father, Robert Maxwell, was the owner of the New York Daily News.

“I may have met Donald Trump at that time, because my father was friendly with him and liked him very much,” Maxwell said, according to the transcript, saying that her late father had been fond of Mr Trump’s then-wife Ivana “because she was also from Czechoslovakia where my dad was from”.

“As far as I’m concerned, President Trump was always very cordial and very kind to me,” Maxwell said. “I admire his extraordinary achievement in becoming the president now. And I like him, and I’ve always liked him. So that is the sum and substance of my entire relationship with him.”

Maxwell told Mr Blanche she did not know how Epstein and Mr Trump met nor how they became friends.

“I certainly saw them together and I remember the few times I observed them together, but they were friendly,” she said. “I mean, they seemed friendly.”

Maxwell said she recalled only seeing Epstein and Mr Trump in social settings, not private settings. Asked by Mr Blanche if she ever observed Mr Trump receiving a massage, she answered: “Never.”

“I actually never saw the President in any type of massage setting,” Maxwell said. “I never witnessed the President in any inappropriate setting in any way. The President was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects.”

When Maxwell last saw Trump

Maxwell estimated that she had not seen Mr Trump since the mid-2000s, again in a social setting. Asked if she ever heard Epstein or anyone else say Mr Trump “had done anything inappropriate with masseuses” or anyone else in their orbit, Maxwell replied: “Absolutely never, in any context.”

Maxwell said she and Epstein would go to Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, often separately, though she did not say specifically when that was. She said she “loved going there” and that Epstein would “maybe go himself to the spa. I certainly did”.

Maxwell said RFK Jr and Epstein were friends

While being quizzed about which powerful men were friends with Epstein, Maxwell told Mr Blanche that Epstein did know Robert Kennedy Jr, who leads the Health and Human Services Department under Mr Trump. Maxwell said they went on a trip together “dinosaur bone hunting in the Dakotas” in the early 1990s.

Asked by Mr Blanche if she had any recollection of any inappropriate behaviour involving Mr Kennedy on the trip, Maxwell replied: “I never saw anything inappropriate with Mr Kennedy.”

What she said about Epstein and the Duke of York

Maxwell spoke favourably of the Duke of York and dismissed as “rubbish” the late Virginia Giuffre’s claim that she was paid to have a relationship with Andrew and that he had sex with her at Maxwell’s London home. She denied introducing Epstein to the duke, using a British idiom to describe how she felt they would not have anything in common.

“I couldn’t imagine them being friends. Two chalk and cheeses would never – I mean, for real, there’s nothing there to connect them,” she told Mr Blanche.

Maxwell questioned the details of Ms Giuffre’s claim, telling Mr Blanche that she was not even in London when the purported sex happened. Rather, she said, she was in the country celebrating her mother’s 80th birthday.

Maxwell said her home is so tiny – about 900 square feet (83.6 square metres) with tight quarters – that it would have been physically impossible to have sex in the bathroom, as Ms Giuffre claimed.

Ms Giuffre became an advocate for sex trafficking survivors after emerging as a central figure in Epstein’s prolonged downfall. The duke settled with Ms Giuffre, who he said he had never met, in 2022 for an undisclosed sum, agreeing to make a “substantial donation” to her survivors’ organisation.

Maxwell discussed other high-profile men

Asked about trips she went on with high-profile men, Maxwell said it was difficult to remember details, as they became a “blur”.

“And after a while, you know, in the incredible job that you have, all of you, that when you’re so high pressured and you’re spending so much time with extraordinary people like you do with President Trump, it – it can blur,” she said. “It just does.”

Mr Blanche pressed Maxwell on whether she knew certain high-profile names, such as Elon Musk and former New York governor Andrew Cuomo. Maxwell said she met Mr Musk around 2010 or 2011 during an event for the co-founder of Google that Epstein did not attend and then saw Mr Musk again later at the Oscars.

Maxwell told Mr Blanche she was friends with Mr Cuomo’s ex-wife, Kerry, but had only met him a few times and she did not think Mr Cuomo knew Epstein. Maxwell said she had no recollection of either man flying on Epstein’s plane or ever visiting his homes.

Maxwell’s interview was not only helpful to Mr Trump, but also another one-time White House occupant with Epstein ties: former US president Bill Clinton.

Maxwell told Mr Blanche that Mr Clinton was initially her friend, not Epstein’s, and that she never saw him receive a massage – nor did she believe he ever did.

The only times they were together, she said, were the two dozen or so times they travelled on Epstein’s plane.

“That would’ve been the only time that I think that President Clinton could have even received a massage,” Maxwell said. “And he didn’t, because I was there.”