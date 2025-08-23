A whopping £14million was up for grabs in last night’s Euromillions and here are the lucky numbers from the draw.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nobody took the top prize which means it will roll over to create an impressive estimated prize of £22m on Tuesday - and nobody knows where that could end up.

Friday’s EuroMillions results

Last night’s winning main EuroMillions numbers are 06, 09, 12, 30 and 39. The lucky stars are 04 and 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rollover means the prize pot will continue to grow - hot on the heels on one of the lottery’s biggest ever wins on Tuesday. One lucky person walked away with the jackpot of more than £210 million. The winning ticket is believed to have been sold in France. No details about the winner have been released so far.

That mega win came two months after a syndicate in Ireland shared an incredible 250 million Euros in June. The winnings had rolled over since then because there had been no jackpot winners.

One UK millionaire has been created with Millionaire Maker Selection VNPP01805.

The National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are 11, 14, 21, 31 and 36. The Thunderball is 05.