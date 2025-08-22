In March 2025 Conor Maynard revealed the results of a paternity test regarding Traitors star Charlotte Chilton’s baby.

In October 2024 The Traitors star Charlotte Chilton gave birth to a baby daughter. She shared a black and white photo of her baby’s hands on Instagram and wrote: : "Princess Penelope has arrived and we have been enjoying our ‘Penelope bubble’ so much.

"I am going to be off the radar for a little longer, whilst I enjoy these magical moments with my precious girl!! Thank you to all that have checked in to make sure I am ok!! 💗 my heart is full xx"

After months of speculation that Conor Maynard was the father of Penelope, Conor Maynard took to Instagram in March of this year to reveal the results of the paternity test. He said: 'I took a paternity test regarding Charlotte Chilton’s baby girl, Penelope, in the presence of her legal representative,’ he began in a statement on Instagram.

“Today I’ve received the test results which confirm I am not Penelope’s father. I am glad that the speculation can finally be put to an end.

“All I would ask is that people act with kindness in response to this news – there is a child at the heart of all of this, and that should not be forgotten.

Singer Conor Maynard responds on Instagram to second paternity test requested by Charlotte Chilton | John Phillips / Getty Images

“I wish Charlotte and her family all the best.”

In response, one fan wrote: “My jaw has hit the floor 😨 - I am so sorry that you have had to live through that. For someone to publicly bash you THAT HARD for being an ‘absent father’ whilst knowing that someone else could be the father is completely SHOCKING. I have no idea how you stayed so classy - huge respect.

“Hoping everyone can move on from this for the sake of Penelope. Sending love x.”

The Daily Mail reported that “A paternity test found Conor was not the father but Charlotte claimed an 'unidentified male was present' when the singer's DNA sample was collected.

“The mother-of-one also alleged Conor 'switched testing locations last minute' and that her own DNA was not taken.”

Conor Maynard has now taken to his Instagram once more to share a statement which reads: “Today I received the results of a second paternity test, which was requested by Charlotte Chilton regarding her baby girl, Penelope.

“As with the first test, this test has confirmed again that I am not Penelope’s father.

“As Charlotte requested, Penelope’s, Charlotte’s and my DNA were all taken at a Ministry of Justice accredited DNA testing facility that was selected by Charlotte. The results are therefore conclusive.

“This has been difficult for me and my family, and I’m so grateful for everyone’s support. I’m glad we can now finally draw a line under this.

“I sincerely hope these results mean we can find a way to move on with our lives.”

One fan in response said: “Poor Penelope. Imagine having people fighting publicly about not wanting you. Glad you have an answer but she’s going to grow up and see you proudly shouting that she’s not yours. Cringey. Do better,” whilst another said: “I’m sorry you all had to go through this emotionally and mentally the first time around but twice.. This brutal. Amen to hopefully everyone can draw that line now & move forward.”