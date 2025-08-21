Celebrity Traitors: BBC confirm series will hit screens soon in huge update - when is it out, who is in the cast?
The broadcaster has confirmed that the show will air this October on BBC One and BBC iPlayer as excitement grows over the first celebrity edition of the popular competition show. A specific airdate is yet to be announced.
The Celebrity Traitors will see stars descend on the Traitors castle in the Scottish Highlands to play a game of murder mystery as the faithfuls go up against the traitors.
The Traitors has become a runaway success for the BBC, with almost 10 million viewers tuning for the series three final in January 2025. Fans have been clamouring for a celebrity edition of the show, and the BBC delivered, as well as confirming the show’s main series return in 2026.
The BBC has also confirmed that the celebrity contestants will be playing for their share of £100,000 for a charity of their choice.
Who is in The Celebrity Traitors?
A total of 19 celebrities will enter the Traitors castle to take part in the upcoming series. These celebrities are:
- Alan Carr - Comedian
- Cat Burns – Singer/Songwriter
- Celia Imrie – Actor
- Charlotte Church – Singer/Activist
- Clare Balding - Broadcaster and Author
- David Olusoga - Historian and Filmmaker
- Joe Marler – Former England Rugby Player and Podcaster
- Joe Wilkinson - Comedian
- Jonathan Ross - Presenter
- Kate Garraway - Broadcaster
- Lucy Beaumont - Comedian
- Mark Bonnar - Actor
- Nick Mohammed - Actor and Comedian
- Niko Omilana - Content Creator
- Paloma Faith - Singer/Songwriter and Actor
- Ruth Codd - Actor
- Stephen Fry - Actor, Writer, Presenter
- Tameka Empson – Actor and Comedian
- Tom Daley – Olympian, Author, Broadcaster and Entrepreneur
Host Claudia Winkleman also returns much to the delight of viewers. Speaking about the new series, she said: “We’re incredibly lucky these brilliant people have said yes. I’d love to say we’ll take it easy on them and they’ll just wander round the castle and eat toast for a couple of weeks but that would be a lie.”