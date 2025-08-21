The BBC has issued a huge update for the upcoming series of The Celebrity Traitors, including when viewers will see it on screen.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The broadcaster has confirmed that the show will air this October on BBC One and BBC iPlayer as excitement grows over the first celebrity edition of the popular competition show. A specific airdate is yet to be announced.

The Celebrity Traitors will see stars descend on the Traitors castle in the Scottish Highlands to play a game of murder mystery as the faithfuls go up against the traitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Traitors has become a runaway success for the BBC, with almost 10 million viewers tuning for the series three final in January 2025. Fans have been clamouring for a celebrity edition of the show, and the BBC delivered, as well as confirming the show’s main series return in 2026.

The BBC has also confirmed that the celebrity contestants will be playing for their share of £100,000 for a charity of their choice.

Claudia WInkleman returns as The Celebrity Traitors hits screens this October. | CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/CodyBurridge

Who is in The Celebrity Traitors?

A total of 19 celebrities will enter the Traitors castle to take part in the upcoming series. These celebrities are:

Alan Carr - Comedian

Cat Burns – Singer/Songwriter

Celia Imrie – Actor

Charlotte Church – Singer/Activist

Clare Balding - Broadcaster and Author

David Olusoga - Historian and Filmmaker

Joe Marler – Former England Rugby Player and Podcaster

Joe Wilkinson - Comedian

Jonathan Ross - Presenter

Kate Garraway - Broadcaster

Lucy Beaumont - Comedian

Mark Bonnar - Actor

Nick Mohammed - Actor and Comedian

Niko Omilana - Content Creator

Paloma Faith - Singer/Songwriter and Actor

Ruth Codd - Actor

Stephen Fry - Actor, Writer, Presenter

Tameka Empson – Actor and Comedian

Tom Daley – Olympian, Author, Broadcaster and Entrepreneur

Host Claudia Winkleman also returns much to the delight of viewers. Speaking about the new series, she said: “We’re incredibly lucky these brilliant people have said yes. I’d love to say we’ll take it easy on them and they’ll just wander round the castle and eat toast for a couple of weeks but that would be a lie.”