What is Destination X? New BBC competition show hosted by Rob Brydon hits screens tonight - meet the contestants
Destination X is the BBC’s brand-new competition show which will see 13 contestants set out on a journey across Europe that will take them to places unknown - literally. The show, which airs at 9pm on BBC One, will put the contestants on a blacked-out bus and dump them in the middle of nowhere, challenged to determine where they are on a map.
Gavin & Stacey and Would I Lie To You? star Rob Brydon hosts the show, with the presenter saying: “I've never done a TV show on this scale before. I loved the idea of it, the combination of having to work out clues as to where you are and having to get on with each other. It struck me as the best bits of The Traitors with the best bits of Race Across the World.”
How does Destination X work?
Each episode, the Destination X contestants will be transported to an unknown location on a blacked-out bus. The contestants will then explore the area to find clues as to where in the world they are, with team challenges also taking place to offer even more clues. However, both contestants and viewers will be given red herrings, which may throw them off the scent!
At the end of every episode, the contestants will place an ‘X’ on the map to choose where they think they are. The person who put their x the furthest away from where the real location is is eliminated from the competition. The overall winner will be awarded a prize of £100,000.
When is Destination X on TV?
Destination X will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays. The first episode will premiere on Wednesday, July 30.
The series will feature 10 episodes meaning that the show will air over five weeks, with two episodes per week.
Who are the Destination X contestants?
There are 13 contestant in total on Destination X. They are:
Ashvin
23, Economics Graduate - London
Ben
42, Surf School Director - South Wales
Chloe-Anne
27, Historian - Oxford
Claire
51, Retired Detective Sergeant - West Sussex
Daren
58, Taxi Driver - London
Dawn
33, Care Assistant - Derry
Deborah
62, Crime Writer - Lytham
23, E-commerce Manager - Manchester
26, Pilot - Dartford
28, Nuclear Engineer - Bristol
22, Content Creator - London
35, Endurance Athlete - Cornwall
25, Marketing Executive - Birmingham
