Gavin & Stacey creators James Corden and Ruth Jones will be saying goodbye to the series with fans during a one-off live show.

Almost 20 million viewers tuned in for the final ever episode of the hit BBC comedy on Christmas Day 2024 as the show took its final bow on the BBC. Gavin & Stacey first hit screens in 2007 and quickly became a hit with comedy fans.

Creators and stars James Corden and Ruth Jones are capping off 18 years of success with the show with a brand new one-off live show, during which they will spill behind-the-scenes secrets from the series as well as personal stories about the beginning of the Gavin & Stacey journey. The show will be in the format of ‘an audience with...’ show.

James Corden and Ruth Jones will say goodbye to Gavin & Stacey with a one-off live show where they will split secrets from the hit BBC sitcom. | Getty Images

James and Ruth have been close friend for years, with Gavin & stacey marking their first collaboration behind the screen together. The pair also play fan-favourite characters Smithy (Corden) and Nessa (Jones) on the show, with fans raving after the will-they-won’t-they relationship between the two culminated in the pair tying the knot in the newest Christmas special.

James spoke about ending Nessa and Smithy’s story on a high in the BBC documentary show Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell: “Probably from the first Christmas special that we did, when Dave proposes and Smithy says, 'Don't marry him', from that minute on it felt like they had to end together. And that's what he says in this last scene, 'I know it's messy and not perfect, but that's because we're messy and not perfect'.'

The cast of Gavin and Stacey: the finale

Ruth added that further episodes or a continuation of the series is not in the cards, saying: “When Smithy and Nessa got together, that really is the end, because we can never see them actually together. Seeing Smithy put the bins out, it just won't work.”

While fans can’t expect a return to the screen, they will be able to say goodbye one last time as James and Ruth will appear at The London Palladium on Monday, October 6.

How to get tickets to When Gavin Met Stacey: An Evening with Ruth Jones and James Corden

Tickets for the show are available through Live Nation. General sale will take place from Friday, August 1 at 10am.

There will be a pre-sale available to registered customers, which will open on Thursday, July 31 at 10am. You can find tickets and information on the Live Nation website.