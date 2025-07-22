Sir Tom Jones, who is 85, took to his Instagram to reveal why he has had to cancel his show.

Sir Tom Jones is currently halfway through his UK and Europe summer tour, which started on June 13, but unfortunately, he has suffered a health update. The 85-year-old star, recently shared a photograph of himself in Copenhagen and on July 9, shared photographs of him performing in Amsterdam.

On June 25, Sir Tom Jones posted a photo of him in Croatia and on June 12, he took to Instagram to say how excited he was about starting his tour. He said: “Thrilled to be starting our tour tomorrow across the UK & Europe this Summer! I’m very much looking forward to performing again to you. Which shows are you coming to?!”

Following this post, fans were quick to share their responses. One wrote: “Amsterdam Ziggo Dome! Going home now. Thank you for this evening!! We enjoyed it so much. Your voice, the band, is brilliant!,” whilst another fan said: Nothing in the US? I would love to see you!”

Unfortunately Sir Tom Jones has taken to his Instagram a few hours ago to say he is unable to perform in Bremen tonight. He wrote: “Hello to all the fans in bremen. Unfortunately I must postpone my show this evening as I’ve contracted an upper respiratory infection that needs treatment and rest.

“I know this is really disappointing and I’m very sorry about that. But the show will now go ahead on Monday 28th July., so I look forward to seeing you then. All tickets will remain valid for the re-scheduled dates.

“Until then, thank you for your understanding.

Love,

Tom.”

When Sir Tom Jones is not performing, he also finds time to be a voice coach on The Voice UK with Will.i.am, McFly’s joint judges Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones and former Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland who is set to join the show for the 2025 series.

Back in 2010, Sir Tom Jones was forced to cancel performances in Singapore at Resorts World Sentosa and Seoul, KOREA at the Olympic Fencing Stadium.A statement was shared on his website at the time which read: "Sir Tom has been resting his voice all week in Singapore, with regular checkups with local specialists. Unfortunately, the doctors are nevertheless unable to guarantee that Sir Tom would be able to perform the full show tonight at 100 per cent vocal strength. In addition, they have warned that by performing, Sir Tom could risk serious permanent damage to his vocals.

"We are deeply sorry for disappointing and inconveniencing the fans.

"We hope to find a time to come back in the near future and reschedule the shows.

"Full refunds will be available from the point of purchase - please contact the relevant ticketing outlets for further details."