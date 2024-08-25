Sir Tom Jones refuses to bury hatchet over Engelbert Humperdinck feud: "He’s a p****"
Welsh singer Sir Tom Jones has re-ignited his feud with Engelbert Humperdinck, after the latter suggested that he was losing his voice. Sir Tom, 84, is currently on tour - with his next gig taking place in Uncasville, CT on Thursday, September 5.
Humperdinck, 88, said earlier this year: “I think he’s lost his voice. I don’t think he’s got it any more.” At the launch event for series 11 of ITV’s The Voice, on which Sir Tom is one of the judges, the Welsh singer said: “I enjoy it. I’ve got good health.”
“There’s younger people than myself and they haven’t lasted this long because the health has given up.”
But letting rip about his feelings towards Humperdink, he said: “There’s nothing friendly because he’s a p**** . You can quote me on that. We fell out years ago. I don’t want to talk to him. He’s full of s***.”
Both Sir Tom and Humperdinck rose to fame in the 1960s and even performed together on TV, sharing the same record label and manager. The spark that ignited their feud is still a mystery to this day, but as early as the 1970s they would “compete against each other for everything” according to Charlotte Laws - Sir Tom’s former mistress who also claimed Humperdinck flirted with her in 1979.
When asked about burying the hatchet back in 2015, Sir Tom simply said: “It’s as I say, once a c**t always a c**t.”
