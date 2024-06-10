The Script's Danny Donoghue reveals he was hospitalised after drinking with Tom Jones
Danny, 43, opened up about the experience in an interview with BBC Radio Wales, in which he admitted that he couldn’t keep up with the 83-year-old Delilah singer during a bonding session when they appeared on the ITV talent show together. He revealed that in 2012, both he and Jones stared drinking champagne at about midnight at Manchester’s Lowry hotel with the drinking session lasting until 6am as Jones continually ordered more bottles.
He said: "And he said you can't leave the table until the champagne is done. And it just wouldn't stop. We're probably there six hours or something from 12 o'clock to six in the morning. And I just remember thinking 'what's all the clinking going on' and they were putting out the things for breakfast in the morning."
The Script lead singer, who ended up missing a few days of filming from the episode, said that he was alarmed when his heart “flipped into a different rhythm” when he woke up the next morning. He said: "I didn't know what was going on so I went to the hospital – and I got atrial fibrillation from drinking nothing but champagne for six hours.
According to the NHS, atrial fibrillation is a condition which causes an irregular heartbeat. It can be caused by too much drinking or smoking.
His revelation comes as The Script prepare to embark on a tour later this year in support of their new album Satellites, which will be released in August. It marks the first work from the band follow the passing of guitarist Mark Sheehan in April 2023.
Danny previously described the impact the death has had on the band, saying: “It was the first time I was really able to articulate what I thought about the situation and the floodgates really opened then, as far as being creative. I want to face the grief stone-cold sober. If you don’t, you’re only kicking it down the street. After the year that we’ve had last year, we could do with a bit of positivity. It’s a new chapter for The Script moving forwards.”
