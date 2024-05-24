Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mark Sheehan, guitarist of Irish band The Script, has left his family with an almost £10m fortune following his untimely death.

Mark Sheehan’s shock passing at the age of 46 years old was announced via The Script’s Facebook page in April 2023. The Dublin-born guitarist was a founding member of the band alongside lead singer Danny O’Donaghue and drummer Glen Power.

Sheehan, who lived in the US with his wife and their three children died in hospital on April 14 last year following a undisclosed illness. The band made the announcement on their social media only weeks after announcing live shows.

It has now been revealed that Sheehan has left his £9.4m fortune to his family following his passing, according to a report by MailOnline. Speaking about his passing, O’Donaghue told Lorraine that she “went off the rails” following his close friend’s death.

He said: “Around Christmas-time, I went off the rails after Mark passed away. Like everybody does. Drinking, smoking, everything. I went on a mental block - I had a writers’ block for a long time last year."