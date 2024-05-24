The Script: Mark Sheehan leaves almost £10m to family after his death aged 46
A late rock guitarist’s fortune has been revealed.
Mark Sheehan’s shock passing at the age of 46 years old was announced via The Script’s Facebook page in April 2023. The Dublin-born guitarist was a founding member of the band alongside lead singer Danny O’Donaghue and drummer Glen Power.
Sheehan, who lived in the US with his wife and their three children died in hospital on April 14 last year following a undisclosed illness. The band made the announcement on their social media only weeks after announcing live shows.
It has now been revealed that Sheehan has left his £9.4m fortune to his family following his passing, according to a report by MailOnline. Speaking about his passing, O’Donaghue told Lorraine that she “went off the rails” following his close friend’s death.
He said: “Around Christmas-time, I went off the rails after Mark passed away. Like everybody does. Drinking, smoking, everything. I went on a mental block - I had a writers’ block for a long time last year."
The band have regrouped and will release their new album Satellites on August 16, followed by a tour of the UK and Ireland which kicks off in Belfast on November 13. O’Donaghue added: “It was the first time I was really able to articulate what I thought about the situation and the floodgates really opened then, as far as being creative. I want to face the grief stone-cold sober. If you don’t, you’re only kicking it down the street. After the year that we’ve had last year, we could do with a bit of positivity. It’s a new chapter for The Script moving forwards.”
