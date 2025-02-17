Singer Connor Maynard has given his fans a health update after he was rushed to hospital in an ambulance following an accident at home.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old 'Hawk Tuah' singer-songwriter suffered an accident on Sunday (February 16), when he fell down the stairs at home.

He took to his Instagram Stories to share the details of his hospital trip, and what led him to be there. One video, ironically captioned 'Sunday funday', showed him lying on a stretcher wearing a head and neck brace, while an image showed him being carried to the ambulance on a stretcher by the paramedics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later in the day, he returned to his Instagram Stories with another update to reassure his 2.9 million fans: "I'm doing ok guys. You're not allowed to laugh. . . but I fell down the stairs. But nothing too serious, you can all breathe now."

Maynard has been open with his fans about his previous health struggles on his social media. His health issues have also led to him stepping away from his social media accounts in the past.

Singer Conor Maynard has had an accident at home which has led to him needing hospital treatment. | John Phillips / Getty Images

In December last year, he asked his followers for advice regarding Diazepam, a prescription-only drug typically used to treat anxiety disorders, insomnia, seizures, and the effects of drug and alcohol withdrawal.

He posted a message on a black background that read: "Has anyone on here ever been prescribed Diazepam, but their anxiety is so bad that they're literally too anxious to actually take it?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please reach out if you've ever been in this position. Can't believe I'm posting this, but at this point, I'm not sure what else to do. Sorry I haven't posted anything in over a month. This post kinda alludes to why."