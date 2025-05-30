Conor Maynard says he hopes Charlotte Chilton “can find a way to move forward” after a DNA test confirmed he is not the father of her daughter, Penelope.

In March, Maynard, 32, released a statement confirming that paternity results – taken in the presence of Charlotte’s legal representative – proved he is not the biological father. His representatives said the test result “has clearly drawn a line under the matter,” and expressed hope that Chilton, a former contestant on The Traitors in 2024, can find a way to move forward”.

Despite this, Charlotte reportedly still questions the test’s accuracy. Friends of the reality star, who gave birth in October last year, told The Sun that she is “bitterly disappointed” and that her legal team is looking into a second test. Concerns were raised over Maynard's team changing the test location at the last minute. “It’s all been on his terms,” one friend claimed. “He refused to take her calls or answer messages and instead put everything into the hands of his lawyers.”

In an interview on This Morning on Friday, Maynard broke his silence about the scandal during what viewers described as a confusing appearance. Promoting his new single, he discussed the emotional toll of the past year and explained why he initially stayed quiet.

“Realistically one of the main reasons (I stayed silent), the right time to speak about it, was because the last year has been really difficult,” he told hosts Alison Hammond and Paddy McGuinness. “Mental health has been something I’ve suffered with my life. This recent year has been up there in terms of experience and battle with it.”

Maynard described how he felt upon receiving the results. “I actually felt like I was going to have a massive panic attack the second I found out,” he said. “That’s the difficult truth about mental health – when something traumatic happens, the second it stops, you don’t go, ‘Oh, I’m fine now.’ It doesn’t really work like that.”

He also explained his hesitation in responding publicly before the test. “Instinctively you want to defend yourself... but I also felt like it wasn’t right to speak on it until I knew the truth myself.” He said he had been aware of the pregnancy before it was made public but was blindsided when it reached the press.

“I was aware of the situation before, however, I had no idea that it was going to go to the press. I didn’t know that any of that was going to happen,” he said. “In my mind, the natural proceeding would be a paternity test… and obviously that’s not the way it went.”

Back in June 2024, Charlotte had claimed Conor was the father of her “miracle” baby following a one-night stand. Speaking to OK! at the time, she said: “He knows (I’ve given birth). I’ve not heard anything. I had real torment over whether to contact him when she was here or not… but he has a right to know.”

She also admitted she was conflicted about his role in her daughter’s life, saying, “If she wants to walk away from him, that’s fine, but she needs to make that decision for herself when she’s older.”

Charlotte has since spoken out about the financial pressures of being a single mother while trying to grow her own recruitment business. “You don’t take a salary very often in your first year – and I’m trying to do this whilst I’ve got a newborn baby,” she told MailOnline. “It’s very difficult to manage. I go without so she can have [everything she needs].”

Meanwhile, Maynard has moved forward with his life and is now living with his girlfriend, Kitty Bertrand. “I’ve moved into a new house with my wonderful girlfriend, who has been an absolute rock for me in the last year,” he said.

He added: “All I would ask is that people act with kindness in response to this news – there is a child at the heart of all of this and that should not be forgotten. I wish Charlotte and her family all the best.”