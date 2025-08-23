Filming has been stopped on the new series of hit show Emily in Paris after a star of the production collapsed and died on set.

Assistant director Diego Borella is reporter to have collapsed in front of horrified colleagues as they prepared to film the last scene of the fifth series in Venice.

Emergency services tried to revive the 47-year-old before a doctor arrived on set at approximately 7pm on Thursday. He was tragically declared dead at the scene, according to reports in local media.

Mr Borella is believed to have suffered a heart attack. A spokesman for the local health services said: “Our ambulance arrived at 18.42. Medics made attempts to resuscitate him. But in the end all efforts proved fruitless. At around 19.30 he was pronounced deceased.”

Mr Borella had a hugely successful career after training in London, New York and Rome. Italian newspapers say he wrote children’s stories and fairy tales alongside in TV career.

Longtime friend Mattia Berto said: 'I have fond memories of Diego; he was a handsome, elegant boy with a lot of style.

'The last time we saw each other was at a dinner in Paris with his best friend and mine, whom I called on Thursday: she was devastated.

'Diego had a great sense of humor, was brilliant, and very talented. His is a young life cut short, so there aren't many words. Just great sadness.'

All filming for the popular show has been suspended following the tragedy. No statement has yet been made by the company or cast members.

It is believed that filming was due to complete within days and the shoot in Italy was planned to last from August 15 to 25.

Emily in Paris, starring Lily Collins, in an American RomCom about aspiring marketing executing Emily Cooper who moves from the US to France.

The fifth season of Emily in Paris was due to premiere on Netflix on December 18.