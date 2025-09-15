Skater Julia Marie Gaiser was originally from Bressanone, a town in South Tyrol, northern Italy.

Italian champion figure skater Julia Marie Gaiser has tragically died at 23 after being hit by a lorry while cycling. The accident took place in Salzburg in Austria.

According to Corriere Dell’Alto Adige, Julia Marie Gaiser “was struck by a truck turning right at an intersection. The alarm was raised and emergency services rushed to the scene, but unfortunately, attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful: the young woman died instantly.

The Corriere Dell’Alto Adige also reported that “Austrian authorities are currently investigating to determine the circumstances of the accident . The truck driver was also subjected to a breathalyzer test, which came back negative.”

Tributes have been paid to Julia Marie Gaiser on Facebook and Instagram. Ekaterina Ivleva Guarise took to Facebook and said: “In memory of Julia Marie Gaiser.

“In April 2024 I choreographed Julia’s Short Program to the “Chasing Cars” by Snow Patrol in a cover by Tommee Profit..We were talking about the music video where singer is lying on the crossroads in front of the cars and about the emotions that a person could feel in that moment…

“If I lay here if I just lay here … would you lay with me and forget the world … “

“Julia lost her life waiting on the crossroads in front of the cars ….Was it a sign ?

“Why such an angel had such a short life?

“These weekend I’ve heard this song in a competition and I couldn’t hide my emotions … I cried … I’m crying … I refuse to accept it.. she was a true angel living among us … maybe we don’t deserve her … maybe the world is too cruel for such an angel like Julia …

“Rest in peace sweet angel

“Rest in peace beautiful soul.”