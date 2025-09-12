They were like family on the basketball court and one of the biggest names in sport has revealed that he still wraps an arm around his former team mate’s mum after tragedy struck.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaquille O'Neal revealed his softer side in a move that shows why the basketball player has superstar status beyond the court when he talked about his relationship with Kobe Bryant’s mum.

Having previously opened up about wishing he had made more effort to keep in touch with Kobe before his death, Shaq is making sure he does all he can to help Kobe’s mum and not put kind gestures off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The famed player says he "checks in on" Kobe’s mom once a month and sends flowers because he just wants to "make her smile".

The 53-year-old basketball legend has revealed Pamela is still dealing with her son's tragic death in a helicopter crash five years ago and she lost her husband Joe Bryant last year so he tries to do everything he can to "make sure she's okay".

Basketball superstar Kobe, 41, was killed alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others after their helicopter crashed in Calabasas, Southern California.

Shaquille - who played alongside Kobe for the Los Angeles Lakers - told PEOPLE: "I always check in on Kobe's mom. I check in on his mom once a month, make sure she's okay ... [Kobe] used to check in on my mom and dad ... [Kobe's family] live in Vegas. I'm in Vegas. I'm close with his sisters. I just call to check on them ...

"Their mom has been through a lot in a couple of years, and that takes a toll, and sometimes you just need somebody to just call to check on you. I kind of know what it feels like with the passing of her son, but I don't know what it feels like to lose a son and a husband so I'm sure she has a lot of pain that she's dealing with."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He revealed he also sends her flowers and added: "I just try to make her smile. I just try to do whatever I can, because I know it's tough."

Kobe died along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna when the helicopter they were travelling crashed in Calabasas, California in January 2020. Seven others were also killed in the accident.

In 2022, Shaquille admitted he regrets not keeping in touch with Kobe more regularly prior to his death. He told People: "[I thought], 'We're both going to get old. We'll both be at the 50-year Lakers anniversary ... Other things shouldn't have been more important [than getting in touch], but little things [got in the way]. You put off [getting in touch].

"I'll never get to see Kobe again, in real life, forever. And I just should have called. He should have called. We both should have called. But he's working, I'm working, so it's 'I'll see you when I see you.' "