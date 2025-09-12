US country star Garth Brooks has been booked to headline British Summer Time in Hyde Park next summer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For many years this would have been slightly unusual only because despite his 170m record sales, the popularity of country music can be slightly unfathomable to British ears. He has not played in the UK since 1998, although he appeared at Croke Park in Dublin in 2022.

However, Brooks - despite his undeniable music clout - has become controversial in recent years as a rape allegation has been hanging over him since October last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is Garth Brooks alleged to have done?

Another member of the $400 million club - and the second of only two men on this list - is country star Garth Brooks. | Getty Images for ACM

In a lawsuit filed in California, his accuser - called “Jane Roe” in her lawsuit - says she worked for Brooks as his hairstylist and makeup artist from around 2017 to 2020, and had also worked for his wife, fellow country singer Trisha Yearwood.

She says that in May 2019 she flew on a private jet with Brooks to Los Angeles for a Grammys tribute. When they arrived, Brooks allegedly booked just one hotel suite with one bedroom, for both of them to stay in. She says that Brooks appeared naked in the doorway to the bedroom and then raped her.

Her lawsuit also outlines more general sexual misconduct from Brooks, including often exposing himself, making sexually explicit comments, sending explicit text messages, sharing sexual fantasies, and groping her while she worked on his hair and makeup. She also claims he suggested a threesome with her and his wife.

She says that after the rape she was expected to carry on working as if nothing had happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has Garth Brooks said about the rape allegation?

Garth Brooks | Getty Images for Stagecoach

Garth Brooks strongly denies the rape allegations, and has called them “extortion and defamation”. He claims that he has been threatened, and that there was a demand for money to prevent the allegations being made public.

Before the “Jane Roe” California lawsuit Brooks filed a pre‐emptive lawsuit in Mississippi under the name John Doe, which sought a court order declaring the allegations false, and to block Roe from publicising them.

He has previously said: “‘Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behaviour I am incapable of—ugly acts no human should ever do to another.”

What is happening at the moment over Garth Brooks’ rape case?

The case is making its way through the legal system. Nothing has been proven in court. It is a civil lawsuit and it is not clear whether criminal charges have been filed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Roe says that evidence exists to back up her claims but it has not been revealed.

Jane Roe asked in 2024 for his Mississippi lawsuit - in which he named her - to be dismissed, but in May a judge ruled that the request is moot, meaning it is not relevant for some reason. That reason has not been disclosed. The lawsuits are sealed, meaning they are not accessible to the public.

While the Mississippi lawsuit is moot, the California one brought by Jane Roe the accuser is stayed, pending the result of Mississippi.

What is Garth Brooks’ net worth?

The American website celebritynetworth.com puts the combined wealth of Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood at $400, with the bulk - up to $350m - down to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says: “According to the RIAA, he is the best-selling solo artist in US history with 148m domestic units sold, ahead of Elvis Presley, and is second only to The Beatles in total album sales overall. He is also one of the world's best-selling artists of all time.”

If he tours, Brooks can earn up to $90m and has, at times, been the highest-paid celebrity on the planet. He took home $45m between June 2017 and June 2018, and $25m tyhe following year.