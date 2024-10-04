Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

County music star Garth Brooks has been accused of sexual assault and battery after a lawsuit was filed against him in California.

The accuser, who has filed under the pseudonym ‘Jane Roe’, claims that the Grammy Award-winning artist raped her during her employment as a hairstylist and make-up artist for Brooks. In the lawsuit, the woman claims that he repeatedly groped her and directed sexually charged comments towards her between 2017 and 2020, when she was employed by him.

One allegation made by the woman included claims of rape, which allegedly took place in May 2019 when the pair travelled to Los Angeles for a Grammy tribute event. She alleges that after flying to the city on his private jet, the singer-songwriter had only booked a single suite for the pair to share.

She then claims that he appeared naked in the doorway of the bedroom before he attacked her. According to the woman, Brooks continued to make sexual advances on multiple occasions following the alleged rape, including forcing her to put her hands on his genitals. The woman also claimed that he later propositioned her to join in a threesome with his wife, singer Trisha Yearwood.

In a statement, Brooks had denied all claims and branded the lawsuit an attempt at “extortion” and “defamation”. He said: "For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face.

“Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of - ugly acts no human should ever do to another."

Brooks was performing in Las Vegas during his residency at Caesars Palace when news of the filing dropped. He added the the accusations came from Jane Roe after he refused her request to secure a salaried employment and benefits.

He said: "I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds going forward. It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now. I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be."