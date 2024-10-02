Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than 100 have come forward to hit music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs with more abuse and assault allegations.

The rapper, 54, has been accused of sexual assault, rape, and sexual exploitation in a set of lawsuits brought against him by more than 100 people. Lawyer Tony Buzbee old reporters at a press conference that some of the alleged cases involve minors, including one report from a person who claimed they were attacked by Combs when they were just nine-years-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Buzbee said that him and his team “will leave no stone unturned to find potentially liable parties” after 120 people accused Combs of wrongdoing from 1991 until 2024. He added: "This is an important matter that we intend to aggressively pursue.”

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 25 of the 125 claimants were minors at the time of the alleged incidents, marking the first time that he has been accused of abuse against children. One case involves a man who said that he was sexually assaulted by Combs and his associates while at a recording studio with him when he was only nine years old.

Mr Buzbee said: “Many times, especially young people wanting to break into the industry, were coerced into this type of conduct in the promise of being made a star or the promise of having Sean Combs listen to their tape.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The accuser said via stateent shared through his lawyer: “Had he not been in power, I feel I could’ve been something great. I quit the industry because of what Sean Combs did to me.”

Erica Wolff, one of Combs’ attorneys, told celebrity news site TMZ: "As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus. That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

Combs was arrested last month on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. The businessman is currently in custody after being denied bail twice and denies all allegations.