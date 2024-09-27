Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A guitarist who has played with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pearl Jam and Jane’s Addiction has denied a manslaughter charge after his car hit a pedestrian.

Josh Klinghoffer has pleaded not guilty through his lawyer to a misdemeanour manslaughter charge over the death of a pedestrian.

Authorities say Klinghoffer, 44, was driving an SUV and making a left turn in Alhambra, California, just east of Los Angeles on March 18 when he hit 47-year-old Israel Sanchez, who was walking on a pedestrian crossing. Sanchez was later pronounced dead at hospital.

Klinghoffer was charged on August 29 with vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence, a misdemeanour that can bring a maximum of one year in jail and a $1,000 (£747) fine.

He is not charged with having any violent intent, only with a failure to yield.

His lawyer, Blair Berk, entered the plea for him in an Alhambra courtroom. Mr Berk declined to comment after the hearing.

Israel Sanchez’s daughter Ashley filed a wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against Klinghoffer in July. The lawsuit alleges Klinghoffer was driving with no plates and using a phone at the time of the collision, though that is not part of the charges.

Lawyers for Ashley Sanchez had been publicly and vocally critical of police for not bringing charges for months after Israel Sanchez’s death.

Over the summer Ashley said: “My dad was known for being a great chef, the most talented of his family, the greatest grandpa always full of love and joy. His smile was so infectious. His life was taken by a careless act of a person who didn’t bother to look where he was driving.”

Klinghoffer played guitar for the Red Hot Chili Peppers from 2009 to 2019. He replaced longtime member John Frusciante, who has since returned to the band. The role led to Klinghoffer’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, making him among the youngest members.

He has since played as a touring and session guitarist for Pearl Jam and Jane’s Addiction, and has played on recordings for dozens of other artists.