Fans never really know what is brewing beneath the surface and one huge band has been forced to cancel a show - after they had a fight on stage.

Jane’s Addiction has offered a “heartfelt apology” for an on-stage fight as it cancelled an upcoming show as part of the US band’s reunion tour.

A Boston show on Friday night was abruptly cut short by the Los Angeles-formed alternative rockers after singer Perry Farrell threw a punch at guitarist Dave Navarro.

The band, who reunited after more than a decade for a tour, cancelled the next date at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Sunday.

A series of shows throughout the US and Canada in September and October are still planned to go ahead, but there has been no confirmation from the band that this is the case.

In an Instagram story on Saturday, the band wrote: “We want to extend a heartfelt apology to our fans for the events that unfolded last night.

“As a result we will be cancelling tomorrow night’s show in Bridgeport.”

They also said fans would be refunded following the incident, with social media videos showing Lollapalooza founder Farrell, 65, elbowing Navarro, shouting at him and punching him, before being restrained by crew members at Boston’s Leader Bank Pavilion.

After Farrell was taken off stage, 57-year-old Navarro, also a host of the tattoo reality series Ink Master, came back on with the other members and applauded the audience.

Known for the songs Strays and The Great Escape Artist, Jane’s Addiction have a cult following and are hailed as alternative rock pioneers.

They released four albums – Nothing’s Shocking (1988), Ritual De Lo Habitual (1990), Strays (2003), and The Great Escape Artist (2011) – and in 2013 the band were honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.