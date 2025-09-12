The National Lottery Set For Life results are out.

The game offers a top prize of £10,000 every month for 30 years, if all numbers and the Life Ball are matched, with £10,000 a month for a year if just the numbers are matched.

Thursday’s winning Set For Life numbers were 02, 30, 39, 41 and 45 and the Life Ball was 09.

Nobody won the two main prizes, but 25 players matched four main numbers and the Life Ball and will receive £250 each. Matching four numbers saw 178 people win £50, and 930 people matched three numbers and the Life Ball for £30.

