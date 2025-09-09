The results are in.... and EuroMillions players can find out whether they can quickly nip out for some champagne.

Any win’s a win, but tonight there is no life-changing jackpot as nobody has matched all the numbers and the two Lucky Stars, and so the prize will roll over to Friday, when it will be £26m.

EuroMillions winning numbers and results

Tonight’s main winning EuroMillions numbers are 03, 13, 24, 39 and 40 and the EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers are 02 and 08.

In the UK, nobody matched the five numbers and any Lucky Stars, but two players matched the five main numbers minus the Lucky Stars and won £83,571.40 each.

EuroMillions Hot Picks results

The EuroMillions Hot Picks draw has the same numbers as the main draw - nobody matched all five numbers for £1m, and nobody matched four numbers wither - but 96 tickets matched three of five and scooped £1,500 each.

Millionaire Maker code

The Millionaire Maker Selection created one UK millionaire with the code HTSQ65848 .

Thunderball results

Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are 07, 12, 19, 22 and 39 and the Thunderball is 11.. Nobody matched five numbers and the Thunderball for £500,000, but five players matched the five numbers and have won £5,000 each.