Euromillions results: Did anyone win Friday's £56m draw? How much is Tuesday's jackpot? Also Thunderball, Hot Picks and Millionaire Maker results
And there is a EuroMillions winner in the £56m draw, although sadly for UK players it has been confirmed that they live in Spain.
It means that Tuesday’s draw will have a jackpot of £14m - paltry compared to some EuroMillions draws, life-changing for most of us.
EuroMillions winning numbers and results
Tonight’s main winning EuroMillions numbers are 27, 30, 31, 41 and 43 and the EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers are 05 and 08.
In the UK, while nobody matched the five numbers and both Lucky Stars, one person matched five and one Lucky Star, and have bagged £524,043.10.
EuroMillions Hot Picks results
The EuroMillions Hot Picks draw has the same numbers as the main draw - nobody matched all five numbers for £1m but one player matched four of five for £30,000.
Millionaire Maker code
The Millionaire Maker Selection created one UK millionaire with the code VSRP82528.
Thunderball results
The winning Thunderball numbers are 03, 07, 16, 27, 36 and the Thunderball is 03. Nobody matched five numbers and the Thunderball for £500,000, but five players matched the five numbers and won £5,000 each.