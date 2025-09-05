The tickets have been checked... and the results are in.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And there is a EuroMillions winner in the £56m draw, although sadly for UK players it has been confirmed that they live in Spain.

It means that Tuesday’s draw will have a jackpot of £14m - paltry compared to some EuroMillions draws, life-changing for most of us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Euromillions balls | Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images

EuroMillions winning numbers and results

Tonight’s main winning EuroMillions numbers are 27, 30, 31, 41 and 43 and the EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers are 05 and 08.

In the UK, while nobody matched the five numbers and both Lucky Stars, one person matched five and one Lucky Star, and have bagged £524,043.10.

EuroMillions Hot Picks results

The EuroMillions Hot Picks draw has the same numbers as the main draw - nobody matched all five numbers for £1m but one player matched four of five for £30,000.

Millionaire Maker code

The Millionaire Maker Selection created one UK millionaire with the code VSRP82528.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thunderball results

The winning Thunderball numbers are 03, 07, 16, 27, 36 and the Thunderball is 03. Nobody matched five numbers and the Thunderball for £500,000, but five players matched the five numbers and won £5,000 each.