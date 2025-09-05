EuroMillions: When is Friday's National Lottery £56m draw? When's the deadline for buying tickets? Is it on TV?
How big is the EuroMillions prize?
The EuroMillions draw has a prize of £56m tonight.
The jackpot has been steadily rising again after a French player won £210m on August 19. That mega win came after a £208m jackpot was scooped by an Irish family syndicate in June.
What happens if the EuroMillions draw is not won?
If the prize is not won, it rolls over to the next draw - the game is run on Tuesdays and Fridays - with a bigger pot. If there are no winners on Friday, the jackpot will increase for Tuesday’s draw.
When is tonight’s EuroMillions draw?
The EuroMillions draw takes place shortly at 8.45pm tonight, according to the National Lottery website, and the results of the winners are available about an hour later. Tickets have to be bought before 7.30pm to qualify.
Is the EuroMillions draw on TV?
It will not be on television but if you want to watch it live you can do so on the National Lottery’s YouTube channel here.