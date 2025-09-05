There is another chance to become a multimillionaire in tonight’s EuroMillions draw.

How big is the EuroMillions prize?

The EuroMillions draw has a prize of £56m tonight.

The jackpot has been steadily rising again after a French player won £210m on August 19. That mega win came after a £208m jackpot was scooped by an Irish family syndicate in June.

What happens if the EuroMillions draw is not won?

If the prize is not won, it rolls over to the next draw - the game is run on Tuesdays and Fridays - with a bigger pot. If there are no winners on Friday, the jackpot will increase for Tuesday’s draw.

When is tonight’s EuroMillions draw?

The EuroMillions draw takes place shortly at 8.45pm tonight, according to the National Lottery website, and the results of the winners are available about an hour later. Tickets have to be bought before 7.30pm to qualify.

Is the EuroMillions draw on TV?

It will not be on television but if you want to watch it live you can do so on the National Lottery’s YouTube channel here.

What were last Tuesday’s winning EuroMillions numbers?

The winning main EuroMillions numbers on Tuesday were 13, 30, 31, 32, 36 and the Lucky Stars were 01 and 12. Tuesday’s draw did not see any jackpot winners. Three UK tickets matched all five main numbers but no Lucky Stars and won £22,190.60 each.