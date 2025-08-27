The prize is beginning to creep up again in the National Lottery Euromillions game.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After last week, where it reached its €250m (£210m) cap, and was then won by a French player, last night’s draw had a prize of £22m - life-changing, but only about a tenth of how large the prize jackpot can be.

Tuesday’s EuroMillions result

Last night’s National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers were 02, 14, 38, 42, 45 and the lucky stars were 10 and 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were no winners - and the prize will roll over to Friday, when it will be £34m.

One person match the five main numbers and one lucky star and won £176,142.60. And two people matched four numbers and two lucky stars and won £1,349.70 each.

Tuesday’s Hot Picks result

The numbers for Hot Picks are the same as the main draw. Nobody matched all five for £1m, but one player matched four of five for £30,000.

Tuesday’s Millionaire Maker result

In the Millionaire Maker Selection game one UK millionaire has been created with the code MPQZ33912.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday’s Thunderball results

The National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers were 04, 11, 12, 15, 39 and the Thunderball was 12. Nobody matched them all to win £500,000, but one player matched five without the Thunderball to win £5,000, and 19 people matched four and the Thunderball for £250 each.