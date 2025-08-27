EuroMillions results Tuesday: Did anyone win the £34m jackpot? When is the next jackpot draw? Thunderball, Hot Picks and Millionaire Maker results
After last week, where it reached its €250m (£210m) cap, and was then won by a French player, last night’s draw had a prize of £22m - life-changing, but only about a tenth of how large the prize jackpot can be.
Tuesday’s EuroMillions result
Last night’s National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers were 02, 14, 38, 42, 45 and the lucky stars were 10 and 11.
There were no winners - and the prize will roll over to Friday, when it will be £34m.
One person match the five main numbers and one lucky star and won £176,142.60. And two people matched four numbers and two lucky stars and won £1,349.70 each.
Tuesday’s Hot Picks result
The numbers for Hot Picks are the same as the main draw. Nobody matched all five for £1m, but one player matched four of five for £30,000.
Tuesday’s Millionaire Maker result
In the Millionaire Maker Selection game one UK millionaire has been created with the code MPQZ33912.
Tuesday’s Thunderball results
The National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers were 04, 11, 12, 15, 39 and the Thunderball was 12. Nobody matched them all to win £500,000, but one player matched five without the Thunderball to win £5,000, and 19 people matched four and the Thunderball for £250 each.