EuroMillions results Tuesday: Did anyone win the £210m jackpot? When is the next jackpot draw? Thunderball, Hot Picks and Millionaire Maker results
Tuesday’s EuroMillions draw results
Allwyn, which operates the National Lottery, has announced that there has been a winner of the EuroMillions prize draw tonight.
And that lucky ticket holder lives in.... France. The winning main EuroMillions numbers are: 24, 31, 34, 41, 43. The winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers are: 06, 08.
A UK player got close - one ticket holder on our side of the Channel had the five main numbers and one Lucky Star, and has won £182,967.60.
It means that Friday’s jackpot drops back down again to £14m - a very tidy sum but nothing compared to the tens of millions that have been up for grabs in recent weeks.
Tuesday’s Millionaire Maker results
The Millionaire Maker Selection game saw one UK millionaire created with the code XMPX55830.
Tuesday’s EuroMillions Hot Picks results
The winning numbers for EuroMillions HotPicks are the same as for the EuroMillions draw. In draw number 1,869, nobody matched all five numbers but two people matched four of five numbers, and have each scooped £30,000.
Tuesday’s Thunderball results
The winning Thunderball numbers are 04, 08, 13, 36, 38 and the Thunderball number is 07.
Nobody matched five numbers and the Thunderball for a £500,000 prize, but two people matched the five main numbers and won £5,000 each.