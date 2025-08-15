The results came in earlier, and now the ruling has been made on whether there are any winners of tonight’s titanic £201m EuroMillions jackpot.

And the answer is... no.

Friday’s EuroMillions results

Nobody has matched all the numbers, and so the draw will roll over to Tuesday - giving an estimated jackpot of £210m.

Tonight’s winning main EuroMillions numbers are 13, 30, 35, 36, 40 and the Lucky Star numbers are 02 and 06.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “This Tuesday the EuroMillions draw will be one for the record books, as a life-changing £210m estimated jackpot is up for grabs. A single UK winner of this jaw-dropping prize would make National Lottery history as the biggest-winner ever. It would also be the first £200m plus win and the 20th win of over £100m since The National Lottery began! Make sure to get your tickets for Friday’s draw to be in with a chance to win big.

“Playing any National Lottery game is more than just a chance to win; it's a way to contribute to something much bigger. Each week, players help generate around £30M for National Lottery-funded projects. With over £50BN raised for Good Causes since launch, this funds hundreds of projects in every postcode area across the UK. From supporting the arts and sport sectors, to empowering local community groups and preserving iconic British landmarks, players' participation makes a difference every single day.”

In tonight’s EuroMillions two tickets matched all five main numbers and one Lucky Star and won £416,384.50 each.

Lottery tickets for the EuroMillions | AFP via Getty Images

Friday’s Millionaire Maker

Tonight’s Millionaire Maker Selection one UK millionaire was created with the code VLPL28287.

Friday’s EuroMillions Hot Picks

The winning numbers for EuroMillions HotPicks are the same as for the EuroMillions draw. It was draw number 1,868 and four players matched four of five numbers, winning £30,000 each.

Friday’s Thunderball

Tonight’s winning Thunderball numbers are: 07, 19, 25, 35, 37 and the Thunderball number is 02.

Nobody matched all five and the Thunderball to win £500,000, but five players matched the five main numbers and won £5,000 each.