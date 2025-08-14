Lotto results National Lottery results: What were Wednesday's winning numbers? How much is Saturday's jackpot?
While EuroMillions mega draw has grabbed headlines recently, the National Lottery is still claiming plenty of interest.
In last night’s draw, the 3,093rd to take place, the winning numbers were 01, 16, 27, 41, 50, 55 and the bonus number is 54.
Nobody matched all six main numbers, nor did anyone match five and the bonus ball. There were 26 tickets which had five of the six and they won £1,750 each. Saturday’s jackpot will be £3.9m.
Lotto HotPicks
The Lotto HotPicks game has the same winning numbers as the main game and one person matched four of five, winning £13,000
The winning Thunderball numbers are: 17, 02, 30, 36, 05 and the Thunderball number is 08. One person matched four of five and win £13,000.