Euromillions results: Did anyone win Tuesday's £185m draw? How much is Friday's jackpot?

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

1 minute ago
The numbers have been crunched.... and the tickets have been checked.

And it seems that yet again nobody has won the mammoth EuroMillions draw, which tonight had a prize jackpot of £185m.

This means that it will roll over into Friday’s draw, meaning that the jackpot then will swell to £201m.

EuroMillions winning numbers and results

Tonight’s main winning EuroMillions numbers are: 18, 28, 42, 46, 48, and the winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers are: 03, 09.

Nobody matched five numbers and both Lucky Stars but one person matched five and one Lucky Star, and the ticket holder or holders have walked away with £680,767.80.

EuroMillions Hot Picks results

The EuroMillions Hot Picks draw has the same numbers as the main draw - nobody matched all five numbers for £1m but three players matched four of five for £30,000.

Millionaire Maker code

The Millionaire Maker Selection created one UK millionaire with the code VKNH93941.

Thunderball results

The winning Thunderball numbers are: 21, 29, 34, 36, 38 and the Thunderball number is 08. Nobody matched five numbers and the Thunderball for £500,000, but one player matched the five numbers and has won £5,000.

