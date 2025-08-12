EuroMillions results Tuesday: Winning numbers for the £185m lottery draw

The numbers are in for a lottery draw that could make someone a millionaire many times over.

Tonight’s EuroMillions draw had a jackpot with an astounding £185m prize, which has been amassed after several rollover draws which saw no jackpot won.

The draw has just been made and the winning numbers are 18, 28, 42, 46 and 48. The Lucky Star numbers are 03 and 09.

The details of any winners and the prizes has not yet been released.

There was also a National Lottery Thunderball draw tonight and the winning numbers for that are 21, 29, 34, 36, 38, and the Thunderball is 08.

