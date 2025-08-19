The £210m EuroMillions draw has just taken place | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

It’s an enormous prize - and the winning numbers have now been drawn in tonight’s EuroMillions game.

Tonight’s National Lottery EuroMillions estimated jackpot is, after several weeks of rollovers, £210m. If a single player wins it they will be the UK’s record National Lottery winner.

Tonight’s winning numbers are 24, 31, 34, 41 and 43 and the Lucky Stars are 06 and 08. It has not yet been revealed whether anyone has won the top prize.

The prize breakdown will be announced later.

Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are 04, 08, 13, 36, 38 and the Thunderball is 07. Full details of winners and prizes will follow shortly.

In the Millionaire Maker Selection one UK millionaire has been created with the code XMPX55830.