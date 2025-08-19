National Lottery Set for Life draw results Monday, August 18
The National Lottery Set for Life results are out for Monday night’s draw.
The winning Set For Life numbers are: 11, 02, 28, 04, 08 and the Life Ball is 01.
The top prize, matching all numbers and the Life Ball, gives £10,000 a month for 30 years.
Three people matched the five main numbers, giving them £10,000 every month for one year.
And 42 people matched four main numbers and the Life Ball, which has given them a one-off payment of £250 each.