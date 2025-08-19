National Lottery Set for Life draw results Monday, August 18

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago
The National Lottery Set for Life results are out for Monday night’s draw.

The winning Set For Life numbers are: 11, 02, 28, 04, 08 and the Life Ball is 01.

The top prize, matching all numbers and the Life Ball, gives £10,000 a month for 30 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Three people matched the five main numbers, giving them £10,000 every month for one year.

And 42 people matched four main numbers and the Life Ball, which has given them a one-off payment of £250 each.

Related topics:National Lottery
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice