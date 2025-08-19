A EuroMillions player could break National Lottery records tonight if they scoop the monster £210m jackpot.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How big is the EuroMillions prize?

The EuroMillions draw has a prize of £210m tonight, which is the maximum it can reach, as it is capped at the equivalent of €250m.

The jackpot has been steadily rising after nobody has won in the last few draws - indeed, since a £208m jackpot was scooped by an Irish family syndicate in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A single UK winner would instantly become the nation’s largest-ever National Lottery winner. They would knock into second place the anonymous winner of a £195m prize in 2022. The last EuroMillions winners are discounted from this category as they were a syndicate.

What happens if the EuroMillions draw is not won?

Normally if the prize is not won, it rolls over to the next draw - the game is run on Tuesdays and Fridays - with a bigger pot. Because of the €250m cap this jackpot will not increase.

If there are no winners on Tuesday, it will now stay at €250m for a further four draws until it must be won in the fifth draw. In the “Must Be Won” draw, if no ticket matches all five main numbers and two Lucky Stars, the jackpot prize will roll down into the prize tier where there is at least one winner – likely to be five main numbers and one Lucky Star.

What does the National Lottery say?

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn – operator of The National Lottery, said: “Tuesday’s jackpot has the ability to transform not just the winner’s life, but the life of the friends and family around them. So, make sure you get a ticket to be in with a chance of banking Britain’s biggest ever win.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is tonight’s EuroMillions draw?

The EuroMillions draw takes place shortly at 8.45pm tonight, according to the National Lottery website, and the results of the winners are available about an hour later. Tickets have to be bought before 7.30pm to qualify.

Is the EuroMillions draw on TV?

It will not be on television but if you want to watch it live you can do so on the National Lottery’s YouTube channel here.

What were Friday’s winning EuroMillions numbers?

The winning main EuroMillions numbers on Friday were 13, 30, 35, 36, 40 and the Lucky Stars were 02 and 06. Friday’s draw did not see any jackpot winners. Two tickets matched all five main numbers and one Lucky Star and won £416,384.50 each.