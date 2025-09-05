EuroMillions results Friday: Winning numbers for the £56m jackpot draw

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago
Tonight’s EuroMillions jackpot may not have reached the heady heights of the recent £210m prize - but it is still a hefty £56m

It’s life-changing, but only about a quarter of how large the prize jackpot can be.

Friday’s EuroMillions result

Last night’s National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers were 27, 30, 31, 41 and 43, and the Lucky Stars were 05 and 08. It has not yet been revealed whether anyone has won the top prize.

The prize breakdown will be announced later.

Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are 03, 07, 16, 27 and 36 and the Thunderball is 03. Full details of winners and prizes will follow shortly.

Related topics:EuroMillionsNational Lottery
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice