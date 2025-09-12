A 1980s icon has admitted using AI to write an album - and called the results “shockingly good”.

Toyah Willcox, who released a greatest hits album, Chameleon, earlier this month, told Good Morning Britain (GMB): “Writing is part of humanity.”

Asked about dealing with fame as a woman, the 67-year-old said: “I think it’s tough for a woman, full stop. A woman always has to be 100% on the mark, there’s just no argument against that.

Toyah Willcox | Rory Gilder/Shutterstock

“I think today you’re up against AI. I did a trial with AI a couple of months ago and I wrote an entire album in 10 minutes. It’s so easy, AI knows all of us.”

She described the album as “shockingly good” but said it is also important that people continue to make their own art without the use of technology.

“I’m now one of these people that will always pick up a pen and write on a piece of paper and go on that journey because writing is part of humanity,” she said.

“We are all capable of creating a zeitgeist and creating something new. It’s part of us, it’s part of our development as a human race.”

Toyah fronted her eponymous band in the late 1970s before becoming a solo artist, and is best known for the songs It's a Mystery, Thunder in the Mountains and I Want to Be Free. She also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing last year.

Asked by host Susanna Reid how she came up with her striking looks when she broke into the music industry in the late 1970s, Willcox said: “We didn’t have telephones, we didn’t have cameras, everything was so spontaneous, spur of the moment. I just wanted to stand out. I’m a tiny person. I wish I was like a supermodel but I’m not, so I always had to make these really loud, brash statements with how I look.

“It all came from me, but I did have a wonderful costume designer. I’d say to her, ‘I want this painted, I want that painted, I want my hair out there’. I mean, I really knew everything that I wanted to do.”