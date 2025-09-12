Angela Hansen is now having to come to terms with the sudden loss of her toddler daughter, Ada, two.

Only two years ago, Angela Hansen had to endure the unspeakable loss of her husband Kyley Hansen after he drowned in a pool and is now forced to deal with the death of her toddler daughter, Ada, who is two.

Angela Hansen is from Layton, a city located in Davis County, Utah, United States. Her daughter Ada, two, was tragically killed when she was struck and killed by a truck.

The Layton City Police Department issued a statement which read: “First responders determined that a two-year old female child had been struck by a truck in the parking lot. Layton Fire requested medical transport, and the child was flown by AirMed to Primary Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. Despite extensive life-saving efforts, the child tragically succumbed to her injuries.

“The Layton Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit and Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene to conduct a full investigation. The preliminary investigation indicates that the child’s mother was parked next to a truck operated by an 18-year old male.

“Two children were outside of the vehicles when the driver completed cleaning his vehicle and began to leave. The two-year-old child, positioned near the front passenger side of the truck, was struck. The driver has been fully cooperative with investigators.

“At this time, no additional information is being released. Layton City Police and Fire extend our condolences to the family and loved ones impacted by this tragic event.

A GoFundMe has been set up on behalf of Angela Hansen who has three other children. The GoFundMe reads: “In July of 2023, our beloved Angela Hansen’s life was forever changed when her husband tragically passed away at a family 4th of July pool party. At the time, Angela was six months pregnant with their daughter, Ada Josephine.

“Ada’s name was chosen with love — “Ada,” a favorite of her father’s, and “Josephine,” the feminine form of his middle name, Joseph. From the moment of her birth, Ada was cherished by her three older siblings — Asher (9), Naomi (7), and Violet (4) — as well as by her devoted mother, doting aunts, uncles, cousins, and especially her grandparents.

“Despite the unimaginable challenges of raising four children as a widowed mother, Angela continues to bring love and light and compassion to the world around her. As an army reservist, a nurse and a mother of four, she has given her life to serving others.

“While working to get back on her feet after her husband’s passing, tragedy struck again. Her sweet Ada, only 22 months at the time, was hit by a truck and, despite heroic medical efforts — including life-saving attempts and an emergency life flight — could not be saved.

“There is no blame in this heartbreaking accident — only compassion.

“Angela is now facing unthinkable grief in addition to the financial strain of being the provider for the family, medical bills, helicopter transport costs, funeral expenses, and the purchase of a burial plot. What Angela needs now more than ever is love, comfort, and support from those around her.

“Her deepest hope is to lay Ada to rest next to the father she never got to meet in this life, but whom we believe now holds her in heaven.

“We are asking for donations to help ease the financial burdens she faces, so she can focus on grieving, healing, and being there for her children.

“Any amount will make a difference.”