Kane Watson, who died in a freak accident on the beach, was set to become a father again early next year.

Father-of-four Kane Watson was visiting a beach when a sand dune collapsed on him as he was digging in it. The incident took place at Muriwai beach, which is located on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand, which is around an hour’s drive west of Auckland.

Although Kane Watson was rushed to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition, he passed away. Kane leaves behind his partner Jazime, their three stepsons and their 18-month old daughter. Jazmine was expecting a new baby with Kane that was reportedly due on his birthday early next year.

Jazmine took to her Facebook to share a tribute to Kane and said: “Still seems unreal, just waiting for you to walk through the door, to hear you tell me I have to be brave and strong and have the courage to get through today and all the rest of them without you but it’s so hard because you were the calm one that was always so brave and strong that held us all together and always smiled even in times of pain, the smile that said no matter what everything will be okay and had a whole sound track to go with it.”

Jazmine also said: “You would be so proud of your boys right now, they are being amazing, they have huge shoes to fill to be the men in this house, but you’ve taught them so well. They are going to look after their mum and your baby girl 💕.”

A givealittle fundraiser has been started by a friend of Kane Watson’s on behalf of his family which reads: “What began as a fun afternoon at Muriwai Beach turned into tragedy when a sand dune collapsed on Kane while he was digging and playing with his kids. In seconds, laughter turned to panic as his family witnessed the unimaginable unfold before their eyes. Despite the incredible efforts of rescue teams and doctors, Kane tragically passed away from his injuries.

“Kane was a much-loved son, brother, partner and, above all, a devoted father. His greatest joy was being with his children — not only his own, but also the kids he cared for and loved as if they were his own. Family was always at the very centre of who he was. Most heartbreakingly, his youngest child, due early next year, will never get to meet him, but will grow up hearing stories of the incredible man who loved them before they were born.

“The suddenness of this accident has left Kane’s family shattered. To have witnessed such a tragedy and now face life without him is almost unbearable. Alongside their grief, they are also facing the financial strain of funeral costs and related expenses.”