Jordan Foy, who was from Middlesbrough and a dad-of-two, was set to start a new job in Somerset.

Tributes have been paid to dad-of-two Jordan Foy, who has died suddenly at 32. Jordan Foy from Middlesbrough, who was a rigger, was due to start a new job in Somerset. He leaves behind partner Robyn and sons, Leo, 11, and five-year-old Teddy.

Jordan Foy’s partner Robyn Morley told Teesside Live that “He loved Boro and the football. He loved spending time with his kids and he was so full of life.

"He loved his parents, he was an only child and was really close with them. He always made us laugh, it was an everyday occurrence. He was hilarious."

Jordan’s mum Carol also said: "He loved his family. He loved spending time with everybody. He was always very generous and very sociable. He had millions of friends - work mates, colleagues, people outside of work.

"He loved going on holiday and he lived the high life, the finer things in life. Growing up, he was absolutely brilliant. He loved football and played for local teams.

"He played for a team called Lemming Lads. He constantly had a full social life from him being very young. We have a big family who love him so much.

"He's always been doing stuff, he was non-stop. He'd say 'I'm just going to see so and so, I'm off to see so and so, I won't be long'. He loved taking the kids everywhere - holidays, swimming, the seaside. Every chance he got they did something."

Jordan Foy’s friend Jake Wheatley took to Facebook and wrote: “Thinking about my mate Jordan Foy can’t get you out of my heart mate. First thing on a morning when I wake up your on my mind and last thing at night before bed your on my mind still.

“Why is life so f***** shit and unfair, your poor mam and dad, your girlfriend Robyn and your 2 little lads. You had your whole life ahead of you, a future, holidays, memories to make.

“You were a top lad, one of the best you worked hard to prove for your family, you would help any one, you were always smiling, always laughing, always joking with your big daft laugh.

“I keep asking myself why you? Why is life so cruel and so s***t that this would happen to such a loving genuine kind lad. I can’t get my head around it mate I don’t think I ever will love and miss you Foy lad 💙💔😢.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Jordan Foy which reads: “We are heartbroken to share that we’ve lost one of the best lads we’ll ever know, our Jordan. He was the life and soul of every room, always the loudest laugh, always the one to lift everyone’s spirits. He had a heart of pure gold and leaves behind so many who loved him deeply.

“Most of all, Jordan leaves behind his young family, who meant everything to him. His little boys Leo and Teddy they were his whole world, and Robyn who he was obsessed with . No words can truly capture the pain of this loss, but we can come together to help ease the burden for the family he loved so much.

“We’ve set up this page to support them during this incredibly difficult time whether it’s to help with day to day costs, funeral expenses, or simply to give them some space to grieve without added worry.”

At the time of writing, more than £18,000 pounds has been raised.