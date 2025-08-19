Jack Beaton’s family and friends are trying to come to terms with his tragic loss at just 26-years-old.

Young dad Jack Beaton has tragically died at 26, leaving behind his partner Toni and son Hudson. Jack Beaton was on his way home to Cobden, a town located 208 km southwest of Melbourne in Australia when he was involved in a horror car crash.

The Facebook page for South West Rural Fencing paid tribute to Jack and wrote: “We have no words to describe how devastated we are that Jack has tragically passed away.

“Jack wasn’t just someone we worked with, he was a best mate. Always up for a laugh, always up for some banter and someone you could count on no matter what.

“We will miss your contagious laugh and cheeky grin, and how you were always so eager to catch up for a longneck.

“Our hearts go out to Toni and Hudson, and everyone who was lucky enough to have Jack in their lives.

“Rest easy, mate. You’ll always be a part of our team, and you’ll never be forgotten 💙.”

Young dad Jack Beaton tragically dies, leaving behind partner Toni and son Hudson. Photo: GoFundMe | GoFundMe

According to the Daily Mail, the incident took place on “August 10 when a German tourist, 19, driving a Suzuki campervan allegedly crossed to the wrong side of the road and struck the oncoming Holden Commodore in Simpson, in Victoria's western district. Mr Beaton, who was in the front passenger seat of the Holden, died at the scene, just 20km from his home in Cobden.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of Jack’s partner Toni and son Hudson which reads: “Hi my name is Tracy I’ve started this fundraiser to help my beautiful daughter and gorgeous grandson who lost their loving partner and Daddy in a horrific head on collision.

“Jack loved life and lived it to the full but most of all he loved his family.

“Toni has had to cease work while they come to terms with their loss and 2 year old Hudson adjusts to Daddy never coming home again. Funds raised will help Toni raise Hudson without the love and support of his dad and her soulmate.”

Simpson Tigers paid tribute to Jack on Facebook and wrote: “Once again our hearts are heavy, as we mourn the loss of life. The Simpson FNC extend our deepest condolences to Beaton, Arndell and extended family & friends during this heartbreaking time, following the tragic passing of Jack.

“To Blake, we are holding you close in our thoughts and sending all our love and strength.

“In times like these we are reminded of the importance of community, compassion and standing together. Your Tiger family is here for you and always 💛🖤.”

Lisa Arndell responded to this tribute and wrote: “I just wanted to express my deepest gratitude to our amazing club for their unwavering support and love over the past few weeks xx.”