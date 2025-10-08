A Big Brother contestant has been removed from the show after being given multiple warnings over “unacceptable language and behvaiour”.

A spokesperson for the ITV reality show has confirmed that George Gilbert, 23, has been removed from the house. They said in a statement: “Following repeated use of unacceptable language and behaviour, George has been removed from the Big Brother House with immediate effect and will no longer participate in the programme.”

Viewers will see George during scenes to be aired in tonight’s programme (October 8), but the comments that led to his expulsion from the show will not be aired. It is understood that George had been given multiple warnings for unacceptable language since joining the show, but that most of these instances were not aired in line with broadcasting standards.

George had been up for eviction alongside Richard, Elsa, and Cameron B. It has been confirmed that the live eviction on Friday night (October 10) will go ahead as planned, with further details of the new circumstances surrounding the eviction to be explained during tonight’s Big Brother: Late & Live episode.

George, 23 from Essex, joins Big Brother 2025. | ITV

What did George say in Big Brother?

While George’s comments that led to him being booted from the show will not be broadcast, viewers were given a glimpse of some of the unacceptable language and behaviour displayed by the 23-year-old parish councillor on Monday night’s episode.

During a game of Truth or Dare amongst the housemates, George imitated fellow contestant Sam Ashby. He was issued with a formal warning by Big Brother after he was seen to be mocking Sam’s sexuality and body language, including the use of a feminine voice and limp wrists.

Sam went on to explain that the incident had deeply impacted him, and reminded him of bullies in school, saying: “It was him doing it, mocking me as if I have some form of disability or something, which is just rude anyway, and then all the boys kind of laughing. It just felt like I was back in school. It brought all that back in that moment."

Big Brother pulled George into the Diary Room, telling him at the time: "During a game of Truth or Dare, when asked about your least favourite qualities of other Housemates, you said the following, 'Sam, um too…'. You then went on to mimic Sam using both noises that mocked the way Sam talks and body language that included limp wrists."

"Do you understand how both your language and behaviour could be offensive to Sam, your Housemates and the viewing public?”

George replied that Sam had pulled him for a conversation about this comments and the impact they had on him. He apologised, but told Big Brother he would be “walking on eggshells” around his fellow housemate from there onwards. Big Brother issued him a formal warning over the incident.