Cleaning company owner Teja is one of the housemates in Big Brother 2025.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ITV reality show launched on Sunday night and twelve housemates entered the famous house. With one housemate already gone and another four set to enter the show in scenes to be shown tonight (September 30), the series is already heating up for viewers.

One Big Brother contestant who has caught the eye of viewers is Teja - here’s everything you need to know about the housemate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

18-year-old cleaner Teja Dalphy is a Big Brother 2025 housemate. | ITV

Who is Teja Dalphy?

Teja is an 18-year-old cleaner from Bristol. The teenager is the youngest member of this year’s Big Brother house.

Teja owns a cleaning company with her mother and as a hard-working teen, is aiming to win the £100,000 prize pot at the end of the series. She has said that she has been saving for a house deposit since she was 11 years old (although hasn’t got very far), and will use the prize to help to put a deposit down on a house.

Speaking about what she brings to the Big Brother house, Teja said: “I can speak to anyone – I’m very bubbly. I'm quite a good cook – not gourmet standards but I can feed people. I'm a cleaner so will be able to keep the house tidy. I'm very competitive and I'm good at games so I think I would be good at whatever tasks I’m faced with.”

She added: “I think I’m alright to live with, but I can be a bit loud. I do also say what’s on my mind. If I have a problem I will say. So people might take that the wrong way and see it as me being rude. But I do like to just get things off my chest; people might not like the directness of it.”

Big Brother airs at 9pm Sunday to Fridays on ITV2 and ITVX. You can catch up on the series so far on ITVX.