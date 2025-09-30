Big Brother 2025 is underway - here’s everything you need to know about contestant Sam Ashby.

There have already been twists and turns in this year’s Big Brother and the series is barely a few days old. After twelve housemates entered the house during Sunday night’s live launch, three were voted by the public to be given the ‘evil eye’, which put them at risk of being evicted despite only entering the hours less than two hours before.

One of those contestants was Sam Ashby. Sam, alongside Emily Hewertson and Caroline Monk, were told that the decision lay with them on who would be making an early exit from the Big Brother house and it was Sam’s last-minute deciding vote that meant Emily was the first housemate to be given the boot this series.

It’s barely been 48 hours in the house and he has been no stranger to drama - so here’s everything you need to know about Big Brother 2025 contestant Sam.

Sam Ashby is taking part in Big Brother 2025. | ITV

Who is Sam Ashby?

Sam Ashby is a 27-year-old zumba instructor from Bradford. Sam is a former performing arts student who studied at Craven College, Skipton. He has since went on to become a regular performer on the Pride circuit and has began to carve out a career on stage as a singer and performer.

Speaking about what he will bring to the house, Sam said: “”I think I'll bring a lot of fun to the house; I'll definitely bring a lot of energy. I want to get people doing Zumba and morning yoga every day. I hope we can have little sing-alongs too. I think I'll be good entertainment for all the housemates.

“I’m also a good listener; I cry at anything so I can empathise and think I’ll be a good friend to have in there.”

Big Brother airs at 9pm Sundays to Fridays on ITV2 and ITVX. You can catch up on the series so far on ITVX.