The first evictee of Big Brother 2025 has been revealed after a brutal launch night twist.

Sunday night’s show saw the 2025 series of Big Brother kick off with a huge live launch hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best. Twelve new housemates entered the house in the hope of making it to the end and bagging the £100,000 prize pot.

It wasn’t quite a happy entrance for some though, as it was revealed that one housemate would be leaving the house the same night. The series may have only just begun, but it was already time to say goodbye to one unlucky housemate - find out whose time in the Big Brother house was cut short below.

Who was evicted from Big Brother last night?

Monday night’s episode picked where we left the at-risk housemates at the end of Sunday night’s live launch. Emily, Sam, and Caroline were told that they had placed in the bottom three of the public vote and were given the evil eye.

They left the main house and entered the ‘exit room’, where Big Brother revealed that the decision on who would be leaving mere minutes after arriving at the house would be a decision between them. Caroline quickly offered to go, saying that both Emily and Sam are young and should get the most out of the experience.

It looked like she had convinced them that she was happy to go... until Big Brother asked the group what they would do with the £100,000 prize money. Caroline revealed that she wanted to use part of the money to be able to retire early and spend more time with her parents.

At voting, Emily chose Caroline to evict, while Caroline chose Emily. Sam, who had dramatically asked to change his decision last minute, revealed that he had in fact chosen Emily. He revealed that Caroline’s reasoning to spend more time with her parents tugged at his heartstrings more than Emily’s plan to go to Bora Bora with her friends.

This meant that Emily was the first evictee of Big Brother 2025. While Emily departed the show, Sam and Caroline made their way back into the main house.

We’ve already had our first evictee and it was revealed at the end of last night’s episode that even more drama is being stirred up as four new housemates enter the house in tonight’s show. To watch as they make their entrance to the house, tune into Big Brother at 9pm tonight on ITV2 and ITVX.

Big Brother airs 9pm Sunday to Friday on ITV2 and ITVX. You can catch up on the series so far on ITVX.