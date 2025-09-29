Big Brother is back with new faces entering the famous reality show house for a new series.

The ITV reality show made a comeback last night (September 28) as 12 new housemate made their way into the famous Big Brother house for the first time.

Among those entering the house on launch night was personal trainer Zelah Glasson. Here’s everything you need to know about Zelah in Big Brother.

Who is Zelah Glasson?

Zelah Glasson, a personal trainer and influencer from South London, has joined Big Brother 2025. | Initial/ITV

Zelah Glasson is 25-year-old personal trainer from South. Zelah is also a popular content creator, boasting almost 90,000 followers on TikTok, and more than 40,000 followers on Instagram. He shares his experiences as a transgender man on social media.

Speaking about joining the show, Zelah said: “I'm in this weird in-between where I've recently left the corporate world into having a bit of a looser schedule while I get qualified and build my business, so it felt like a ‘why not’ situation. I’m someone who doesn't have much of a social battery that runs out, so I'm very intrigued to see how far that goes in the house.

“Also, being trans, I think that a lot of the media narrative at the moment is taken out of our hands, and it will be nice to re-centre that and retake control. Shows like Big Brother show the normality of people - you can't get more personal than watching someone 24/7.”

He added: “That I am trans is usually quite surprising [to people], because I have a combination of stereotypical masculine traits in the fact that I’m a PT and I like the gym. But I think the more surprising element is that there’s a level of femininity to me, and I think that is shown in the way that I connect with people and the way I carry myself.”

Big Brother airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. You can catch up on the series so far on ITVX.