As Big Brother returns, we take a look back at some of the show’s previous winners.

The ultimate reality show launches its 22nd civilian series this weekend, with Big Brother 2025 launching live on Sunday night (September 28). A host of new housemates will be entering the famous famous in the hopes of following in the footsteps of some of the lucky contestants who were voted by the public to win the show.

With Big Brother having originally launched in the UK in 2000, there are twenty years worth of housemate who share the famed title of Big Brother winner. Here’s everything you need to know about those who who the public’s hearts in previous series.

Who won Big Brother 2024?

Forensic psychologist Ali Bromley was crowned the winner for Big Brother 2024, with Marcello Spooks placing as runner-up. Last year’s series saw a huge split in the house, but viewers were firmly on Ali’s side as she picked up a staggering 51.85% of the votes to win in the final week of the show.

Ali Bromley won Big Brother 2024. | Getty Images

Full list of Big Brother UK winners - who are the most successful?

Ali joined a long list of Big Brother winner, which stretches right back to the show’s first UK series in 2000. The full list of winner are:

Series 1 - Craig Phillips

Series 2 - Brian Dowling

Series 3 - Kate Lawler

Series 4 - Cameron Stout

Series 5 - Nadia Almada

Series 6 - Anthony Hutton

Series 7 - Pete Bennett

Series 8 - Brian Belo

Series 9 - Rachel Rice

Series 10 - Sophie Reade

Series 11 - Josie Gibson

Series 12 - Aaron Allard-Morgan

Series 13 - Luke Anderson

Series 14 - Sam Evans

Series 15 - Helen Wood

Series 16 - Chloe Wilburn

Series 17 - Jason Burrill

Series 18 - Isabelle Warburton

Series 19 - Cameron Cole

Series 20 - Jordan Sangha

Series 21 - Ali Bromley

A few winners of the series have gone on to launch media careers post-Big Brother. One of the most recognisable faces in the list above is Josie Gibson. She won the show in 2010 and has since gone on to front television programmes such as This Morning. She also appeared on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here in 2023, placing fourth.

Series 2 winner Brian Dowling also launched a successful career on television after his Big Brother win in 2001. The Irish star went on to win Ultimate Big Brother in 2010 and even hosted two civilian seasons of the show on Channel 5 and four editions of Celebrity Big Brother. He has also appeared in shows such as Hell’s Kitchen and Ireland’s Dancing With The Stars.

Big Brother returns to screens at 9pm on Sunday, September 28 on ITV2 and ITVX.