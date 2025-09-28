Who won Big Brother last year? Full list of previous winners - and the show's most successful stars
The ultimate reality show launches its 22nd civilian series this weekend, with Big Brother 2025 launching live on Sunday night (September 28). A host of new housemates will be entering the famous famous in the hopes of following in the footsteps of some of the lucky contestants who were voted by the public to win the show.
With Big Brother having originally launched in the UK in 2000, there are twenty years worth of housemate who share the famed title of Big Brother winner. Here’s everything you need to know about those who who the public’s hearts in previous series.
Who won Big Brother 2024?
Forensic psychologist Ali Bromley was crowned the winner for Big Brother 2024, with Marcello Spooks placing as runner-up. Last year’s series saw a huge split in the house, but viewers were firmly on Ali’s side as she picked up a staggering 51.85% of the votes to win in the final week of the show.
Full list of Big Brother UK winners - who are the most successful?
Ali joined a long list of Big Brother winner, which stretches right back to the show’s first UK series in 2000. The full list of winner are:
- Series 1 - Craig Phillips
- Series 2 - Brian Dowling
- Series 3 - Kate Lawler
- Series 4 - Cameron Stout
- Series 5 - Nadia Almada
- Series 6 - Anthony Hutton
- Series 7 - Pete Bennett
- Series 8 - Brian Belo
- Series 9 - Rachel Rice
- Series 10 - Sophie Reade
- Series 11 - Josie Gibson
- Series 12 - Aaron Allard-Morgan
- Series 13 - Luke Anderson
- Series 14 - Sam Evans
- Series 15 - Helen Wood
- Series 16 - Chloe Wilburn
- Series 17 - Jason Burrill
- Series 18 - Isabelle Warburton
- Series 19 - Cameron Cole
- Series 20 - Jordan Sangha
- Series 21 - Ali Bromley
A few winners of the series have gone on to launch media careers post-Big Brother. One of the most recognisable faces in the list above is Josie Gibson. She won the show in 2010 and has since gone on to front television programmes such as This Morning. She also appeared on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here in 2023, placing fourth.
Series 2 winner Brian Dowling also launched a successful career on television after his Big Brother win in 2001. The Irish star went on to win Ultimate Big Brother in 2010 and even hosted two civilian seasons of the show on Channel 5 and four editions of Celebrity Big Brother. He has also appeared in shows such as Hell’s Kitchen and Ireland’s Dancing With The Stars.
