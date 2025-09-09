Big Brother is back - and with more drama than ever.

The reality TV show - which sees contestants locked inside a house together, with only one another for company - will be returning for a third revamped series under the ITV banner.

Since arriving on ITV and ITVX, Big Brother has been streamed more than 100m times, proving just how popular the social experiment is more than 20 years after hitting our TV screens.

So popular is the format that copycats have appeared online over the years, including Footasylum’s Locked In and Sidemen series Inside.

Hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best once again welcome an eclectic mix of strangers from across the UK who will all become housemates living under one roof.

ITV has dropped a teaser trailer that announces the new series is “coming soon”, with a press release promising a September launch.

The Big Brother live stream will also air seven nights a week on ITVX, giving fans the opportunity to watch live footage into the small hours after the regular programming has ended.